The village of Sæbø, in the Norwegian province of Møre og Romsdal, has less than five hundred inhabitants. So when the Marvel movie Black Widow was filmed here in May 2019 and suddenly a film crew of two hundred people were walking around, it was big news.

Scarlett Johansson at the neighborhood supermarket

Mats Riise, owner of local supermarket Joker, was also on set, as his small neighborhood supermarket was shot down. The scene in which lead actress Scarlett Johansson settles something with him at the box office didn’t save the film, but it was quite an experience nonetheless.

“I understand now why making a movie is so expensive,” Riise says of the circus that once came to her village. Two weeks before shooting, lighting technicians arrived from England. “To look at my fluorescent tubes.