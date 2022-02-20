Josh announced the arrival of his son Jett with his wife Brittany last January. The baby news was posted on Josh, Jeremy, Brittany and Briana’s joint Instagram.

“Brittany did a great job during labor. I’m so proud of them and happy to be Jett’s dad,” he wrote in that post.

Just three months later, Josh’s twin brother Jeremy shared that his wife Briana had just given birth to their first son Jax. He also posted this on the joint Instagram account.

quaternary twins



Legally, Jett and Jax are cousins, but genetically they are brothers and so-called quaternary twins. A consequence of the fact that the two boys are the product of the same DNA combination. “Cousins, nieces, genetic brothers and quaternary twins! the Salyers say, showing a photo of the whole family with Jax and Jett.

Twin sisters Brittany and Briana met Josh and Jeremy Salyers in 2017 at a twin festival. Six months later, the brothers proposed to the sisters. A year later, they married in a grand ceremony. And now there is family expansion for both couples.

Source: The Independent, Het Nieuwsblad