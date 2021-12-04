SPD members give the green light to the coalition, the FDP and the Greens, it is now the turn

Members of the German SPD have agreed to join the “traffic light coalition”, made up of the SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP. At a party congress, 98.8% of the Social Democrats present voted in favor. The result was followed by a long round of applause.

“Now we have the chance. A new dawn may dawn for Germany,” said SPD leader and aspiring Chancellor Scholz. He stressed that he wanted to work with the FDP and the Greens for more than four years.

Members of the other two parties have not yet given their consent. Tomorrow, it will be the turn of the FDP members and the Greens are currently carrying out a poll. The results will be announced on Monday. If members of these two parties also agree, the coalition agreement could be signed on Tuesday and Scholz could be elected chancellor on Wednesday.

Minimum wage on the rise

In the coalition agreement, the three parties agreed that they would do much more to meet the climate goals. The minimum wage will also drop from 9.60 to 12 euros an hour and a lot of money is being invested in digitization. Internet infrastructure in Germany is poor compared to other Western European countries.

Efforts are also being made to tackle the housing shortage: the parties want to build 400,000 new houses every year.

Scholz’s SPD won the September elections, at the expense of Armin Laschet’s Christian Democratic CDU / CSU.

Why the German elections are also important for the Netherlands, explains correspondent Wouter Zwart in this video: