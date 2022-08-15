first fully electric harbor tug ladies, RSD-E Tug 2513 has been officially delivered to its new owner, Ports of Auckland (POAL). The groundbreaking tug was given the name Sparky along with her Maori name, ‘Tiaki’, at a special ceremony in Auckland.

This powerful new tug, with a pull of 70 tonnes, can maneuver even the largest vessels and can complete two or more missions before recharging in just two hours.

Zero emission port

With its pristine environment and unique ecosystem in the Pacific, New Zealand is known for its commitment to sustainable development. In 2016, Auckland Ports achieved the goal of becoming a zero-emissions port by 2040 and, in light of efforts to tackle climate change, the Port Authority challenged Damen to develop a fully electric tug. Over the next six years, the two organizations worked closely together to develop this revolutionary and durable vessel type.

The electric tug Sparky was inaugurated in a special ceremony on August 8 (Photo: Brett Phibbs / PhibbsVisuals)

Take care of the environment

Allan D’Souza, Managing Director of Marine and Multi-Cargo Operations at Auckland Ports, said: “It’s great to have Sparky here in Auckland and to be able to take her on board to put her into service. We held a blessing ceremony with the local Māori iwi (tribe) Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, as the last step before officially starting. As part of this dedication, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei gave Sparky its Maori name “Tiaki”, which means “taking care of people or places”, in recognition of its role in reducing emissions and the impact of our port on the environment.

Operational and sustainable port

Arnout Damen, Managing Director of Damen: “I am very proud that we can use our expertise with our client to develop new sustainable ways to keep ports operational while minimizing environmental impact. . Ports of Auckland aims to be a zero-emissions port by 2040 and its ambitions align with those of Damen as we continue our drive to become the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world.

Book transfer of ‘The Making of Sparky’, with Mark Todd (Damen Shipyards Representative at Asiaworld Shipping Services Pty), Roger Gray (CEO Ports of Auckland) and Allan D’Souza (General Manager Marine and Multi Cargo Operations, Ports of Auckland) (Photo: Ladies)

A pioneering step for Auckland Ports

“Auckland Ports has taken a bold step in introducing the use of all-electric harbor tugs and it is an honor to have partnered with them on this project,” added Pim Schuurman, Damen Regional Sales Manager. for Asia-Pacific. “We hope that in the future we can look back and see that Sparky marked the start of a major shift from diesel to clean, zero-emission electric tugs.”

