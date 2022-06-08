Spanish police arrest ex-postman after finding 20,000 letters

The 62-year-old went to work from Monday to Friday. He picked up the mail to be delivered to the central post office and left with the letters. What he then did with the mail is now under investigation.

According to the British newspaper, the unopened envelopes were The Guardian discovered during a renovation of the house where the man lived for a long time. The postman had sold his house in Biar, a village near Alicante. The new residents wanted to renovate the house.

Bins full of mail

The construction crew who then carried out the work found a room with bins full of mail. It turned out to be stacks of unopened letters, bills and important papers.