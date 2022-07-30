A nice try, you might think. However, not everyone is happy with the campaign, as social media has also had the requisite criticism.

The launched campaign also includes a poster. Many women are depicted in this poster. It’s about women of all sizes, colors and ages. The poster also features a woman visibly undergoing a mastectomy. “All bodies are beach bodies,” Social Affairs Minister Ioan Belara said at the launch of the campaign.

Check out the poster below.

The campaign was created by the Women’s Institute in Spain, an organization that stands up for women’s rights. Director Antonia Morillas says that women’s self-confidence is affected by the ideal of beauty. This initiative aims to show that every body can be present and seen.

Many people are very positive about this campaign, but there are also those who speak against this route Body positive. For example, they wonder why the campaign is targeting only women. Former left-wing political leader Kayo Lara calls the campaign “the height of absurdity”. According to him, the government wants to “create a problem that doesn’t exist”. Secretary of State for Equal Treatment Angela Rodriguez Baum responded to the comment via Twitter. “We go to the beach, but we assume we’ll get all kinds of mud if our bodies don’t meet the standards.”

Spain isn’t the only one worried body positivity, Many people in other parts of the world also support this movement. You can’t really get around time these days. It’s often used as a kind of synonym for self-love, your body and who you are – no matter what you look like. But where did the word originally come from?

Body positive A movement that has been fighting for greater acceptance of marginalized bodies since the 1960s. It includes people of color, people Plus size Individuals who identify as Strange and people with disabilities. Body positive Originated in America, but later spread to many countries. The main purpose of Body Positive –Mobility means social equality and less discrimination.

