© EFE

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Point Sanchez since 2014 have confirmed that the summit will take place in Madrid this week. “We hope to meet again in Spain in 2022, followed by our meeting in Lithuania,” the leaders said in a statement following Monday’s meeting in Brussels.

The Spanish appointment follows a corridor meeting between Prime Minister Sanchez and US President Joe Biden, which preceded the discussion. As Sanchez walked next to Fiden in the Spanish media, he nervously picked up his mask. The US president was looking straight ahead and did not seem to respond to the Spanish prime minister. “I do not have the timer for how long I have met or not met with the President of the United States,” Sanchez said.

Spain’s choice coincides with the 40th anniversary of its entry into NATO. Spain to host NATO summit 25 years later: In July 1997, when Jose Maria Aznar ruled the country, Madrid held a meeting of heads of state, with Bill Clinton still President of the United States.

Increase the power of prevention and defense

At Monday’s meeting, NATO’s 30 member states decided to launch a “new chapter” in Atlantic relations, with guidelines the organization should follow to increase its deterrent and defense strength by 2030. It recognizes familiar challenges such as Russia’s “aggression”, but also recognizes new ones, such as China’s military rivalry or the need to make more technological advances together.

The current document on NATO’s strategic vision has been at the Lisbon Summit since 2010. The last summit dealt with issues such as relations with Russia, cyberspace and the development of terrorism, energy security or anti-missile armor.

Spanish PM ‘very happy’

The head of the Spanish government said after the meeting that he was “very pleased to be hosting this important summit in Madrid”. On Monday, Lithuania’s President Gitanos Navseda announced that Spain would host the 2022 NATO summit. “After a meeting in Spain in 2022, I am delighted to provide the infrastructure and host the next summit,” Naus Seda promised when he arrived at the summit this Monday in Brussels.