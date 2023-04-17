Elon Musk’s company that developed the rocket has been working on the mega spacecraft for years. Musk presented plans for the rocket in 2017 and called the ship Big Fucking Rocket. This was later changed to Big Falcon Rocket.

120 meters high

The large rocket is almost 120 meters high. It’s 10 meters taller than the Saturn V, the rocket that took people to the moon between 1968 and 1972.

The newest rocket is also twice as tall as space shuttles and almost three times taller than the Soyuz rocket that carried Dutch astronaut André Kuipers into space.

Between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Starship can be launched today between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Dutch time. This is done from SpaceX’s own space base in the US state of Texas, on the border with Mexico.