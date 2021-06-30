SpaceX Takes New Milestone in Elon Musk Special Mission

SpaceX represents a special milestone. The spacecraft could go into space for the first time next month.

We all know Elon Musk’s mission now. He wants to go to the moon first with SpaceX and then to Mars. This should happen with the Starship currently being developed by SpaceX. The company has already done some testing, but now it’s getting serious. He is really going into space with the spaceship for the first time.

Another milestone for SpaceX

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said the company aims to launch the spacecraft into space in July. “We are really on the verge of piloting this system very soon, or at least attempting the first orbital flight of this system,” the managing director said at the press conference. a virtual meeting. She says there is a lot of pressure on the project.

SpaceX needs an orbital flight license from US authorities to be allowed to perform the flight. It is a treatment, but it is still not known if it will be delivered in July. This could delay the test flight.

So far, not all of SpaceX’s test flights have gone well. For example, the SN10 exploded during landing. The flight of the SN15 went better. He reached a height of over 9 kilometers and landed on the ground without a bang.

The future of the spacecraft

If all goes as planned, the Boca Chica, Texas, unmanned test flight will take off in July. The rocket performs a flight around the world and must eventually end up in the sea somewhere north of Hawaii.

But SpaceX’s spacecraft can do much more. The spacecraft must also be able to carry cargo. Shotwell even hints that he can collect space debris in the lower layers of space around Earth, like old satellites.

Still, SpaceX has to be fast. China is hiding. The country has previously announced that it also wants to conduct manned missions to Mars. It could be Elon Musk’s dream to be the first on Mars with SpaceX.