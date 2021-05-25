SpaceX plans all of this in the future
Okay, the first manned flight went well, the package deliveries to space went really well, there’s still a Tesla floating in the air somewhere. In fact, on May 25, 2012, SpaceX Dragon was the first commercial spacecraft to dock at the International Space Station (ISS). So far, SpaceX has positioned itself well on the map as an aerospace company. Of course, not everything has gone well, but we seem ready for further steps by Elon Musk and co. This is what SpaceX is doing in the future.
Allow humans to live on multiple planets
This is one of SpaceX’s ultimate goals: to ensure that people are no longer completely tied to earth, but that we, as a race, also live on another planet. By colonizing other planets, we now only know it in science fiction movies. We have yet to see if this will end so well in real life. Either way, there are still many steps to take before SpaceX achieves this ultimate goal.
Journey to Mars
The first step towards such interplanetary colonization is to set foot on Mars. Elon Musk would like to die on Mars. By that he means that he would like to grow old there, but there is still a long way to go for that. The climate and air on the Red Planet are not very optimal for people. So give them some time to prepare. SpaceX hopes to bring the first human to Mars in 2024.
Launch the ship successfully
Big F * cking Rocket, as it is also called Starship, is the largest spaceship manufactured by SpaceX. The ship is intended to be capable of delivering 100 to 150 tonnes of cargo, or 100 people. The idea is therefore to send Starship to Mars. Especially if the Colossus can refuel in space (and possibly on Mars).
Space tourism
Space tourism is one way to ensure that the money gets to SpaceX. Yasuka Maezawa is the first person to take a private trip to space. It will fly beyond the moon on its week-long trip. This is expected to take place in 2023. If all goes well, it will be another important milestone for an in-house aerospace company. At the same time, the money ensures that Starship can be developed further.
Back to the moon
“ I went, I did this ” may come to your mind when SpaceX says it loves going to the moon, but it’s always good to bring people back there. It would be a great alternative travel destination and Musk would love to build a space base there. Precisely because the light is close to Earth, we could, for example, launch ships there, SpaceX thinks. The first planned landing on the moon is not quite a landing: it comes very close to it.
