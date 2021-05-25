Okay, the first manned flight went well, the package deliveries to space went really well, there’s still a Tesla floating in the air somewhere. In fact, on May 25, 2012, SpaceX Dragon was the first commercial spacecraft to dock at the International Space Station (ISS). So far, SpaceX has positioned itself well on the map as an aerospace company. Of course, not everything has gone well, but we seem ready for further steps by Elon Musk and co. This is what SpaceX is doing in the future.

Allow humans to live on multiple planets



This is one of SpaceX’s ultimate goals: to ensure that people are no longer completely tied to earth, but that we, as a race, also live on another planet. By colonizing other planets, we now only know it in science fiction movies. We have yet to see if this will end so well in real life. Either way, there are still many steps to take before SpaceX achieves this ultimate goal.

Journey to Mars



The first step towards such interplanetary colonization is to set foot on Mars. Elon Musk would like to die on Mars. By that he means that he would like to grow old there, but there is still a long way to go for that. The climate and air on the Red Planet are not very optimal for people. So give them some time to prepare. SpaceX hopes to bring the first human to Mars in 2024.

