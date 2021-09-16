SpaceX launches four tourists into space – world

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launcher with four space tourists on board took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday evening (local time). This is the first fully commercial manned space flight.

The launch was scheduled between 2:02 am and 7:02 am (Belgian time). Because the rocket is not en route to the International Space Station, an exact departure time was not necessary. At 2:02 am the conditions were good and the rocket took off. A fireball lit the sky over Cape Canaveral. As expected, twelve minutes after takeoff, the modified Dragon capsule – the Crew Dragon Resilience – was disengaged from the rocket and launched into space, reports Elon Musk’s company.

The spaceship is at most 540 kilometers from Earth. The last time humans went this far was in 2009. After spending about three days in space, the crew members return to Earth. The machine then plunges, suspended from a parachute, into the Atlantic Ocean.

No professional on board

The four occupants are individuals and for the first time no professional or institutional astronaut will tour our planet. Billionaire 38-year-old Jared Isaacman, a civilian pilot who also has experience with high-performance fighter jets, is the captain. He also paid for the mission. SpaceX would sell a seat for around fifty million dollars. Sian Proctor, 51, also a civilian pilot, is a professor with a degree in biology. It is according to The New York Times the first black woman to pilot a spaceship.

Hayley Arceneaux, 29, is a medical assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, whose mission is to raise funds. Chris Sembroski, 42, is a data engineer.

Proctor and Sembroski obtained their places through a contest and a lottery. After beating cancer in his childhood, Arceneaux takes off as the personification of hope.

Astronauts will perform health experiments paid for by SpaceX, among others. They have also set up activities to sponsor St. Jude Hospital.

