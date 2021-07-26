A new satellite, which will emerge over the next decade, will need to examine Venus’ atmosphere more closely than it has already done. The exact month in which it will launch has also already been determined and for good reason.

Space: To the hell of Venus and back

A totally uncontrollable greenhouse effect, temperatures of around 500 degrees, clouds full of CO2: Venus may look like Earth, compared to our neighbor our planet is (still) a paradise. But how could it get so out of hand with Venus? And what exactly does this atmosphere consist of?

It’s got to find a new satellite full of instruments. It measures more precisely than the satellites which were already there and should be launched in March 2031. Not in February, not in April, no: March. If that doesn’t work, it won’t be until two years later. Why? Because you can’t carry enough fuel to fly to Venus at one time. You must then use the gravity of the other celestial bodies as a kind of catapult. They just have to be in the right place relative to the earth and that’s not always the case.

In this audio you can hear Michiel Min from NOSE. You can read more about the mission to Venus here: EnVision: Understanding Why Earth’s Closest Neighbor Is So Different.