Today at 8:11 a.m.

Photo: Jeron Groeneveld

MUNICIPALITY OF ALPHEN AAN DEN RIJN – Under certain conditions, it will be possible for residents of the municipality of Alphen aan den Rijn to place a pre-informal care home. With such a home, residents should be able to prepare thoroughly for a (future) informal care relationship.

“Setting up a regular informal care home is only possible if someone has an informal care statement. There is a growing group of residents who do not (yet) need heavy or intensive care or support, but need to live close to their own social network. There is currently no solution for this group and their (future) informal carers,” explains the municipality.

By way of example, the municipality cites children with a mild intellectual disability who wish to (continue to) live with their parents, or parents who wish to live with one of their children within the framework of future informal care.

Pilot

With a pilot, which will last until March 2024, residents can apply for an environmental permit for a pre-informal care home. This application is evaluated according to various criteria. For example, a written statement should be attached stating that the potential informal caregiver will provide the necessary (future) informal care.

After a period of two years, the municipality wants to evaluate the pilot. It will then be decided whether this approach can be used structurally or whether changes to the working method may be necessary.