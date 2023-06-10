Spa-Francorchamps aims for contract extension: record number of visitors in 2023

THE Belgian Grand Prix remains a question mark on the Formula 1 calendar at the moment. The race at our southern neighbors is still on the calendar for 2023, but the future is not yet clear. In the meantime, the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps continues to improve and the record for the number of spectators will be broken again in 2023.

Spa-Francorchamps is a calendar favorite among drivers and fans alike and racing in the Belgian Ardennes was guaranteed at least one more year in Formula 1 on the weekend of the race itself the year last. 2023 is by no means certain. In terms of costs, the organization in Belgium can hardly compete with the new races in countries like the United States and the Middle East, so it remains a thorn in the side of the royal class itself. Do people opt for money or the preservation of traditions?

Register visitors

We now know that this year we have ‘just’ one race in Belgium and so the organization is working hard to improve the facilities and entertainment on and around the circuit. Commercial Director Stijn de Boever says otherwise Motorsport.com on improvements. “We have increased our capacity from 100,000 to 110,000 seats per day. These additional 10,000 seats are all grandstand tickets. There are two new 7,000-seat grandstands opposite the endurance pits, a discovery for 3 000 and one covered for 4,000 seats.”

More comfort and entertainment

He continues: “Everything has been adapted to increase comfort. There is a larger fan zone and as requested, security has been improved to allow the addition of these 10,000 additional people. There are also new parking and new traffic areas to make the road to Spa easier. For example, spectators are not allowed to arrive by car without a parking ticket. As a result, people waste less time”, concludes- With plans for the South African Grand Prix cancelled, Spa also looks assured of another year in 2024, but the white smoke has yet to be reported.