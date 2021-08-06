South Park has been extremely popular for years. The creators are now signing a new mega contract and taking on The Simpsons.

South Park has been around for 24 years. The first seasons are particularly bizarre, while the following years are more and more relevant to the news. In the beginning, we also used paper numbers, but now this has all been modernized.

More South Park

The fact that viewers are far from tired of the show is evident from the bizarre contract the creators signed. Four new seasons of South Park are on the way, bringing the total to 30 seasons. The deal will likely last until 2027. These will only be on Comedy Central. With this deal, he takes on The Simpsons, which is still one of the oldest series.

But that’s not even all. In a new deal with ViacomCBS, it has been agreed that the creators of South Park will also receive 14 more! To make films exclusive to the Paramount + streaming service. This service is not yet in the Netherlands, but it will likely come to the Netherlands in the future. The first two films are already scheduled for this year.

A mega contract

It sounds like a lot of work, but the creators of South Park get paid royally. In total, they will receive $ 900 million over the next six years. Bloomberg. This makes it one of the biggest TV deals of all time.

The agreement is important for ViacomCBS. Because the media company is rolling out the Paramount + streaming service. With South Park, of course, he has a huge franchise that the crowd can draw on.

Paramount + wants to give punch. For example, the streaming service comes with a new series from the popular sitcom Frasier. In the United States, he also managed to acquire the rights to the popular Avatar: The Last Airbender. It’s likely that the streaming service will want to make the move to Europe as well, but it’s still unclear when exactly. Until then, you can just watch South Park on Comedy Central, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.