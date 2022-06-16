South Korean horror series ‘Sweet Home’ gets two more seasons on Netflix

The South Korean horror series sweet home gets at least two more seasons. The first season of the horror series appeared on Netflix in December 2020 and was loved by audiences. This is how he did almost a year before the success of squid game already the top 10 in 70 countries.

South Korean series are clearly popular on Netflix. Earlier this week, the streaming service officially gave the green light for the second season of squid game and also zombie series we are all dead gets a sequel. Now also follows the news that the horror series sweet home will have a second and third season.

sweet home

In sweet home we follow young Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) who, after a family drama, moves to live alone for the first time. But soon her world is shaken again and this time not just hers. The world is facing a monster pandemic that aims to wipe out the entire world population.

The first season of sweet home appeared on Netflix in December 2020 and quickly became a hit. The series thus became the first from South Korean soil to reach the top three in the United States. Additionally, the first season of sweet home also the top 10 in 70 countries, including eight times first place. And that’s enough for Netflix to order two more seasons of the series. When the new seasons of sweet home will appear is not yet known.

Discover the announcement of the second and third season of sweet home†

Watch the trailer for the first season of sweet home†

