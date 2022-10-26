Possible new North Korea nuclear test could expect “unparalleled response” A senior South Korean diplomat says after consultations with the US and Japan. Officials from those countries spoke to each other in Tokyo on a variety of topics, but North Korea was high on the agenda.

Over the past month, North Korea has launched several missiles, one of which flew over Japan. The country also claims to have conducted tactical nuclear weapons exercises. International concerns are growing that the country is looking to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong said, “We have agreed to cooperate more closely. According to him, countries want North Korea to “stop its illegal activities and resume talks on denuclearization”.

The United States speaks of North Korea’s “provocations” and “irresponsible and deeply destabilizing behavior.” Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has called for North Korea to back down. His Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori says North Korea is challenging the international community in a “clear and serious manner”.

North Korea conducted its sixth and final nuclear test in 2017. Last month, dictator Kim Jong-un said his country was now “irretrievably” a nuclear power. This is seen as a sign that he is not ready to negotiate on the arms programme.

