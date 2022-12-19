South African president allowed to remain party leader despite black money problem | Abroad

19 dec 2022 om 12:32

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as leader of the African National Congress (ANC) party. He is under pressure because it is said that he has hidden millions of dollars in black money under his sofa. But members of his party continue to support him.

After days of meetings, ruling party MPs voted against speculation in an investigative report into Ramaphosa’s misconduct. This allows the South African president to remain in office. He beat his opponent, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, in a final ballot.

The opposition went to court to depose Ramaphosa. With his re-election, the South African president can now begin his second five-year term as leader of the party. The next national elections are scheduled for 2024.

Money stolen from Saudi Arabia, among others

An independent investigation earlier this month found the president guilty of misconduct. Ramaphosa allegedly hid a large sum of money in his couch on his farm.

These would be dollars from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Equatorial Guinea and Egypt. This money was not declared, which should have been. This is an amount between 500,000 and 5 million dollars.

This money was stolen from Ramaphosa’s farm by burglars in early 2020. But the South African president did not report the break-in to the police. Instead, he enlisted his Namibian colleague to help him. It is not known if the money has been recovered.

No evidence the president made money selling buffalo

The president has since said he earned the money from the sale of twenty buffaloes, as he is a breeder of valuable animals. But according to the commission of inquiry, there is no proof of Ramaphosa’s statement.

The opposition wanted to oust the South African president shortly after these revelations. But even then, Ramaphosa received support from his ANC party.

Eerder