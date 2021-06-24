“Wonderful, isn’t this Group F roller coaster. Football is so unpredictable.”

“You really don’t see anything, do you. Look what happens! First Erdogan out, put Putin after him and Wednesday night the PiS-Poland and Orbán. A purge that even Stalin would be ashamed of! A triumph GroenLinks have awakened the elite and of course you don’t have any questions about that! “

“Scotland loves the EU. It’s off. “

“Scotland is so bad that even Soros can’t help it. Soros, yes. Have you lived under a rock? Look on Facebook man: he owns the Popper1945, a console developed in New Zealand that allows you to control the players vaccinated via 5G. Or do you think Lewandowski will hit the crossbar twice on his own? Robbie had a blast! There are footage of Soros sweating by the edge of his pool with a joystick to Due to the downpour, the connection with Munich was bad. It’s still human labor, isn’t it? At 1-0, the system was flat. And when Soros finally left the keeper Hungarian goof, you saw that bastard close his eyes in pleasure Hoppetee, Schaefer scores immediately How much proof do you want?

“Who do you think will win this EC conspiracy?”

“Frau Angela, of course. Farewell gift. Unless … we play with Wout Weghorst. Soros has no control over him. I’ll call Frank de Boer immediately.

Arjen Fortune