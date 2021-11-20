Some Tesla owners have not been able to use their vehicle for hours. The reason is that due to a car manufacturer’s server problem, drivers were prevented from opening or starting the electric car with their smartphone. They can’t drive if they don’t have car keys.

CEO Elon Musk has responded privately to a tweet from a South Korean driver who said he could not connect his iPhone to his Tesla Model 3. Musk explained that this could be a server problem. A few hours later, the millionaire tweeted that it was resolved and apologized.

This problem seems to have occurred all over the world. On Twitter, you can read complaints from countries like the US, South Korea and Germany. One of them complained that thousands of Tesla owners could not use their car. “I am one of them. They said we would help the environment by having an electric vehicle, but I don’t think I would do it by ‘walking’.