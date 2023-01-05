Some Samsung phones are not receiving updates from Google Play

Some Samsung smartphones haven’t received Google Play system updates for months. This is worrying, as they are important for the security of your device. What is going on?

Update (January 5, 1:50 p.m.): many Samsung smartphones are now getting the November 2022 Google Play system update. This is what several readers are saying android planet to know, to know. This seems to have solved the problem (for now).

Your smartphone software consists of different parts. Of course, a new version of Android appears every year. Google also brings a monthly security update to prevent hackers from entering. These are then also released by other manufacturers.

In addition, there are Google Play system updates and it currently does not work with some smartphones. Samsung. Various readers android planet know that their device has not received an update since July 2022. They are users of the Galaxy S21 and S22but also of Galaxy A53. These updates help keep your phone safe, so that’s a cause for concern.

Samsung Galaxy A53

The problems seem to occur after updating the smartphones to Android 13. However, it is difficult to say exactly where the bottleneck is. Manufacturers are responsible for regular security updates. However, Google is rolling out Google Play system updates to all Android devices.

Since the problem only seems to affect Samsung phones, one would think that something is wrong with the software from the South Korean manufacturer. However, some users are getting the updates, so we don’t know exactly what’s going on.

Manual installation is possible

We reached out to Samsung for clarification on the missing Google Play system updates. If we get a response, we will of course update this article. It is also possible to manually download and install the November 2022 Update via APKMirror. When you then restart your smartphone, it should be updated.

