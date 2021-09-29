some new iPhone 13 Users occasionally report touch issues on their new devices, a phenomenon where: Iphone It does not respond to user touch input and sometimes requires a full restart of the device to resolve the issue, or in other cases, repeated clicks to turn on the system in order to respond.

Messages on redditAt MacRumors-forumsTwitter and Apple Support include reports of ‌iPhone 13‌ customers experiencing touch sensitivity issues on their new phones. Users are reporting issues with touch to wake up, iPhone‌ is unresponsive after touching the screen to wake up, and other cases of system-wide and in-app touch input are unresponsive.

iPhone 13 For those who don’t constantly record touch events? Is it an app thing, something from iOS 15, or my iPhone 13 – Arnold Kim (@arnoldkim) September 29, 2021

I have had my iPhone 13 pro for less than 24 hours and I already have problems with the touch screen… Great success Embed Tweet

Bugs displayed so far on the iPhone 13 Pro Max / iOS 15:

• The camera does not work (the application opens, the camera feed does not turn on)

• iPhone does not wake up when touched

• iPhone unlocks but swipe up to unlock fails (screen is unresponsive)

• The messaging application crashes

• Unrecognized watch Other than that, it’s great! —Mickey (@ mickeycampbell81) September 29, 2021

Isolated cases of touchscreen sensitivity issues on the iPhone 13‌ will reduce it to a possible hardware failure for some new iPhone‌ models; However, reports of touchscreen issues occurring on older devices after updating to iOS 15 This suggests that there may be a software problem instead.

Embed Tweet Found a touch issue (answer later) after updating to Apple devices on IOS 15. Fix the issue – HemKrushna Charmode (hcharmode) September 23, 2021

@An Apple I’m updating iOS 15 and my touchscreen struggles … never. I have followed the steps to always “fix” the same problem. Like I almost got to the point where I had to press hard on my screen to send a text or watch a YouTube video! – Jesse H. (@jesesesaysu) September 22, 2021

Embed Tweet There have been some issues with the touch sensitivity of the iPhone 12 Pro Max since updating to ios15.

It no longer responds to one touch like before, like one touch to play YouTube video or one touch when iPhone is locked.

Now I have to touch 4-6 times. – Abhishek Gupta (@AYPgupta) September 26, 2021

Same issue here intermittently, even closing and reopening apps sometimes doesn’t work, so you have to turn off the phone to get it to register touch input again. Pay attention and solve the problem – kailos (@ kailos321) September 24, 2021

Since its release a little over a week ago, ‌iOS 15‌ has been plagued by issues including bugs related to iPhone 13‌ and Apple Watch, device storage, Apple Music, At widgets, at the top of the Potential security concerns. Apple has Promise to release a software update To resolve various issues currently affecting iOS and iPad 15 devices. Apple may release iOS 15.0.1 sooner rather than later to fix the issues, although it may instead decide to release iOS 15.1 when it completes beta testing later next month.

Zollotech, which specializes in YouTube and Apple beta, pointed out that His last video Briefly summarize the changes in the latest beta of iOS 15.1 that seem to have fixed the issue given the limited time with the latest version of the software.