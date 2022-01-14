Solar Magazine – Solar park along the A6 near Lelystad and Dronten feasible, space for 93 hectares of solar panels

It is financially possible to build a solar park along the A6 near Lelystad and Dronten. In addition, there is room for a total of 93 hectares of solar panels. This emerges from the final report of the exploration phase.

Exploration last year focused on the possibilities of solar energy along the A6 from junction 8 (Almere-Oostvaarders) to Ketelbrug.

Visualisatievideo

In recent years, within the framework of the “A6 sun Lelystad Dronten” project, the municipality of Lelystad, the municipality of Dronten, the province of Flevoland, the network operator Liander, Rijkswaterstaat, the Dutch Agency for Enterprises and the Central government real estate agency have collaborated to explore the feasibility of generating solar power along the A6. The project has 3 phases: exploration, planning phase and construction / operation.

Rijkswaterstaat already translated plans for the construction of solar panels along the A6 motorway last summer into a so-called synthesis model. This shows the positive aspects of 4 different design models for the realization of solar panels in the central reservation and the side shoulders of the A6 motorway. In November, a viewing video was also unveiled showing what the solar panels along the A6 might look like.

wavy shape

HaveThe preferential plan is based on solar panels in long and continuous ribbon in the shoulders of the road, completed by solar panels in the connections. Emphasis is placed on solar panels in both the central median and the external median, placed so that the view of the surrounding landscape is not obstructed.

The solar panels form an undulating shape as much as possible, with no individual solar panels or rows visible from the road, and no backs. This is an attempt to do justice to the picture quality of the calm road. In the area of ​​Oostvaardersplassen, the solar panels are located low in the central reservation and are integrated as much as possible with reed beds, which corresponds to the appearance of the Nieuw Land National Park. Due to the narrow strips along the IJsselmeer dike, the possibilities for solar panels on the sides of the motorways are limited. By partnering with the dike improvement trajectory, however, possibilities can be explored to extend the ribbon of solar panels in the same design on the dike embankment.

Start of planning phase

In the development, the initiators arrive at approximately 73 hectares of solar field, plus an additional 20 hectares on the slope of the IJsselmeer dike. On the basis of this elaboration, the financial feasibility of the project was also studied, in the form of a business case study. This study shows that the project is financially feasible.

Now that the exploration phase is over, the starting signal has been given for the planning phase in which it is studied how the preferred model is to be properly saved in terms of planning. Topics such as ecology, the conjunction of road widening and improvement of the IJsselmeer embankment, grid connection and financial participation are also discussed. During this phase, the initiators again enter into discussion with the citizens.