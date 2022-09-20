Solar Magazine – Liander reports new bottlenecks in the power grid, but also additional space for solar energy

Over the past month and a half, grid operator Liander has faced new congestion problems on the electricity grid in Amsterdam, Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, North Holland and Holland from South.

In its update on available network capacity, network manager Liander reported a large number of new bottlenecks where the network is full.

Orange shortage areas

No additional network capacity is available in the new orange areas below and Liander is investigating possible solutions through congestion research.

Amsterdam: Basisweg (consumption) and Ruigoord (consumption)

Flevoland: Almere (consumption).

Curly : Makkum (consumption), Rijperkerk (consumption and re-delivery) Buitenpost (re-delivery), Holwerd (re-delivery) and Klanderijstraat (consumption)

Gelderland: Nijmegen at distribution station De Waalsprong (consumption and injection), Ede West (consumption and injection), Elst (consumption and injection), Nerrijnen (consumption and injection), Tiel (consumption), Veldsteeg (consumption and food) and Zuilichem (consumption )

North Holland: Den Helder Vogelwijk (consumption), Heerhugowaard-Noord (consumption and injection), Velsen (consumption), Alkmaar at distribution station Alkmaar Boekelermeer (consumption)m Hoorn at distribution station Hoorn Geldelozeweg (consumption and injection) and Krommenie (consumption).

South Holland: Alphen Centrum (consumption), Alphen West (consumption) and Zoeterwoude (consumption and restitution).

Fixed issues

In Flevoland, limited capacity is again available in the Lelystad and Zuiderveld power grids for the injection of solar energy. Two further bottlenecks were solved in Flevoland, namely in Dronten for new delivery and in Emmeloord for consumption.

Limited capacity is again available for consumption in the Frisian electricity grid in Dronrijp. Finally, limited grid capacity is again available on the Zevenhuizen electricity grid in the province of North Holland for consumption and redistribution.