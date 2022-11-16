Solar Magazine – Edmij appointed by TenneT as Congestion Service Provider

Although Edmij has been helping network operators in a practical way, together with customers, to prevent congestion for several years, Edmij is now recognized as one of the first parties in the Netherlands for the new formal role of csp.

Freed up space

Congestion management distributes limited space on the power grid. Congestion management is applied at times when the demand for electricity transmission is greater than the electricity grid can handle.

Large professional consumers consume less electricity temporarily and against payment. It is also possible that less electricity is returned. The freed space is then shared among other clients.

Utrecht

One of the places where Edmij is involved in research on congestion management possibilities is the urban region of Utrecht. The ROBUST research project was initiated on the initiative of, among others, the University of Utrecht.

The objective of the project is to meet the customer’s electricity needs at the local level with a flexible supply system. Traditional suppliers and flexible sources feed into the electricity grid. The reason for this is the increase in congestion problems, coupled with the current volatility in the energy markets. Edmij is involved in this project as a strategic partner for congestion management.