with videoWith thick fog in the north and sunshine in the south, domestic differences are significant Thursday morning. But for the days to come, all the provinces have one thing in common: the sun will show less.



Interior writing



March 2, 2023



So if you want to take vitamin D, you better get out right away. The sun will harden everywhere in the next few days.

winter showers

Over the weekend, the sky will no longer remain so blue, Wouter van Bernebeek from Weerplaza also confirms: ,,So far the wind has produced fairly dry air. But because it’s turning, more clouds are heading our way.

From Sunday it will therefore be colder during the day than what we have been used to so far. The maximum temperature will drop from 8 degrees on Thursday to 3 to 5 degrees after the weekend.

And that’s not the only thing: winter showers are even expected after the weekend. Due to the cold air, precipitation will manifest as hail, sleet or even real snow. “It is almost certain that winter showers will come,” confirms Van Bernebeek. ,,That is why it is also possible that it becomes a little white at night. During the day, mainly hail and wet snow will remain.

According to the meteorologist, there is a good chance that it will be locally slippery. Very dark scenes are “fortunately” not planned. “We are quite late in the winter. So the ground warms up faster and the days are longer.

Should the sandpits be back on the road? It could become slippery locally next week. © ANP / ANP

