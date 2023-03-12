so you can see all matches in full

The Men’s World Cup in India is in full swing. Good news for fans: all matches of the tournament can be seen in the Netherlands. The Orange duels are broadcast live on Ziggo Sport.

Performances from the Netherlands, broadcast on Ziggo Select in addition to the subscriber channel, are commented on by John van Vliet and Kim Lammers. Ziggo also airs a studio show around those matches in which Van Vliet and Lammers look back and forth along with Teun de Nooijer.

In the coming week, all the matches of the intermediate round and the four matches of the quarter-finals will also be able to be followed live via Ziggo Sport, as well as the two semi-finals. Below you will find Ziggo Sport’s broadcast schedule until Friday, January 27 inclusive. In the last column is the channel you can switch on. We will update this article during the World Cup.

Of course, the World Cup can also be followed on Public Broadcasting. NOS Studio Sport broadcasts detailed summaries of Orange Men matches in Sportjournaals and on NOS.nl.

Insight:

sunday 01/22 12:00 (Dutch time) Malaysia – Spain Ziggo Sports Tennis 2:30 p.m. India – New Zealand Ziggo Sports Tennis tuesday 01/23 12:00 p.m. Germany – France Ziggo Sports Tennis 2:30 p.m. Argentina – South Korea Ziggo Sports Tennis tuesday 01/24 12:00 p.m. Australia – Spain Ziggo Sport & Ziggo Sport Select & Ziggo Sport Tennis 2:30 p.m. Belgium – New Zealand Ziggo Sport & Ziggo Sport Select & Ziggo Sport Tennis Wednesday 25/01 12:00 p.m. England – Germany Ziggo Sport & Ziggo Sport Select & Ziggo Sport Tennis 2:10 p.m. the Netherlands – South Korea Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Sport Select friday 01/27 11:40 a.m. Semi-finals Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Sport Select 2:10 p.m. Semi-finals Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Sport Select sunday 01/29 12:00 p.m. 3rd/4th place Ziggo Sports Tennis 2:00 p.m. Final Ziggo Sports Tennis

*The studio program around Orange matches starts twenty minutes before the first whistle. Subject to change.