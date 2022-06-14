So safer? The “winged” zebra crossing gives more space to pedestrians crossing (Ghent)

The first “winged” zebra crossing in Ghent was installed on Tuesday. An adjustment with longer white stripes should make the Keizer Karelstraat zebra crossing safer to cross.

In Keizer Karelstraat you will recently find the city’s first winged zebra crossing. Near the Sint-Lievenscollege and the intersection with the Gebroeders van Eyckstraat, a normal zebra crossing has been renovated with fences and additional white paint.

At a winged zebra crossing, the white stripes continue down the road as “wings”. For example, the zebra crossing for oncoming cars starts earlier and they have to stop at a greater distance from pedestrians. (read more under the photo)

The white stripes have been extended further and there are now fences on the sides of the zebra crossing. † © fvv

The principle of a “winged” zebra crossing. † © Roads and Traffic Agency

The zebra crossing remains the same for pedestrians, as the “wings” are closed by barriers. This gives drivers a better overview and makes crossing the road safer. In addition, there is less risk of blind spot accidents.

The adjustment is part of an extensive “pedestrian plan” that Ships for Mobility Filip Watteeuw (Green) recently launched. A whole series of interventions should make walking through Ghent safer and more comfortable.

