Sniffing armpit sweat may help with anxiety, Swedish researchers say

Scientists suspect that the smell of sweat has a calming effect, as it stimulates a certain part of the brain. This is written by various foreign media, including the BBC.

How exactly the volunteers took the sweat samples from themselves, the story does not say. Some of the volunteers have been known to collect sweat while watching a horror movie and another part while a happy movie was playing.

The subjects of the study were 48 women suffering from social anxiety – such as fear of criticism or rejection. Some of them smelled the sweat samples. Another part smelled like placebo samples, so clean air.