Former correspondent Emile Kossen traveled more than 11,000 kilometers by train across the United States. And ended up in booming Williston. This story is from his new book Station America which came out this week.

“It’s new, it’s new. That road didn’t even exist yet. Howard Klug, a burly man with blue eyes and a gray-green shirt, actively points around. After a brief greeting, he offers us to go out immediately. Ten minutes later, in his gleaming black SUV and country music on the radio, we pass a sign that reads “Welcome to Williston, North Dakota.”: Boomtown, USA’†

Emile Kossen (30) was for EO US Correspondent in Washington DC He is now a reporter at The telegraph† Station America (Editor’s spectrum)

296pages €21.99

Klug, the mayor of Williston, made the tree near. He lived there all his life and watched it transform from a rural village of a few hundred people into a serious town of over 30,000 permanent residents and a multitude of people who stay there temporarily.

1 million tons of oil per day

It’s a modern take on the gold rush that turned many American locations in the 1800s into prime overnight destinations after gold, silver, or other materials were discovered. precious. In Williston, it’s oil – black gold. It has been known for decades that the Bakken formation contained large amounts of oil, but only after techniques such as splitting and horizontal drilling became more available, as oil could be extracted more cheaply.