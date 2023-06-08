Smog also air in Washington, 100 million Americans suffer from smoke | Abroad

The smog that hangs around New York’s skyscrapers has now also reached Washington DC. According to IQ Air, which monitors air quality, the score there rose to 182. Which is called “unhealthy air”.

Millions of acres of wildfires in Canada spread unhealthy air across the United States. Images of New York’s orange skies go around the world. For example, a widely shared video shows how the end of the George Washington Bridge dissolves in smog.

Wildfires in Canada even release so much smoke that a region of more than 100 million people is warned of bad air. The US environmental authority EPA says people should pay close attention to air quality values. Especially if they have health issues.

Hundreds of forest fires are raging in the Canadian province of Quebec in particular. The smog situation is particularly dangerous for people with asthma, COPD or heart problems. Pregnant women should also be careful, as should the elderly and children.

Color codes

The EPA has a warning system based on the Air Quality Index. There is also a system with color codes linked to it. Code orange applies to part of the United States, including Chicago and Atlanta. This means a risk for people with fragile health. According to the EPA, it is possible that this is partly caused by local conditions.

In New York, the nation’s largest city, the second highest or highest warning level applies: purple or brown. The air there is exceptionally unhealthy for everyone. If necessary, people should stay indoors, authorities advise.

Due to reduced visibility due to smoke, fewer planes were allowed to take off in New York State. At least 120 flights have therefore been canceled, reports CNN. Some schools have decided to keep their students indoors. And on Broadway, a performance was canceled after ten minutes. 30-year-old actress Jodie Comer suffered so much from her respiratory problems that she was unable to continue acting. Baseball games have also been canceled.

