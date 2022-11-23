Smartly-dressed youngsters are causing a stir in the cinema after the latest trend

Wearing a costume for the latest Minion movie: it’s a trend on Tiktok that has come to the Netherlands from the US and UK. Today dozens of ‘nice minions’ were spotted at a cinema in Haarlem preparing for a noisy afternoon. “Scream like that.”

The new animated movie is part of the Despicable Me franchise. Recently, a new movie was released about the Minions, the yellow creatures from the movie. It’s the second part of Minions and a hype has set in: tight in costume and going to the movies with a lot of noise. “I don’t really know why, it’s just a lot of fun to do,” says a young visitor. There is no clear reason behind wearing a costume. “It’s just funny that we’re actually too old for this movie and dress so seriously,” said another. The reason to dress smart comes from an acquaintance same on Twitter and Tiktok, where people go to see movies that don’t seem to suit them. Many “too old” children go to the Minions movie, which emphasizes their age by putting on neat clothes. The text continues below the image.

Nuisance More and more cinemas in the UK are no longer allowing young people in suits to see the Minions film, because although the visitors are well dressed, they cause a lot of nuisance. It turns out to be part of the confusing phenomenon of screaming during the film. It’s a joke among young people that there’s loud shouting and clapping while watching: Minions do that too. In British cinemas, bananas are even thrown away, after all, Minions eat a lot of bananas. The text continues below the video.

“Shout ‘King Bob’ real loud, that’s a quote from the first Minions movie,” says a young boy. Haarlem visitors also make a special hand gesture, the same as the character Gru does in the movie. “Best Film of the Year” Cinema chain Pathé said visitors in costume can be kicked out of the cinema if they make too much noise. Some therefore opt for their money and leave their suits at home. “My suit was ready, but it was still too risky. If you are sent, you will miss one of the best films of this year, of course you do not want that”, concludes a fan of the film.