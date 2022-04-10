Smart software is getting better at predicting if someone will have a heart attack

Scientists from the American Johns Hopkins University have developed a series of algorithms developed that can detect the risk of a patient having a heart attack. The technology can even predict when it would happen, allowing doctors to quickly decide what type of treatment to use.

First, a neural network is trained to construct a personalized assessment for each cardiac patient examined. The AI ​​does this by analyzing heart images of people with heart scarring, learning to recognize patterns that can’t be seen with the naked eye.

“The images contain critical information that doctors have not had access to until now,” said Dan Popescu, one of the scientists. “These scars say something about the survival rate of patients. There is information hidden in them.”