Small steps for the collective labor agreement of garden seed companies

Salary offer and single payment

Employers have increased their wage offer from 4% to 5% for a one-year collective agreement term. In addition, they want to make a one-time payment of €750.

We made a counter offer. We assume a collective labor agreement for 1 year with a nominal gross increase of €150 per month and a percentage increase of 2.5%. This is an increase of about 8.5% for the lowest earners and about 5.5% for those at the top of the H scale. In addition, we want a one-time gross payment of 1 €000 from January 1, 2023.

80/80/100 line

In addition, we also discussed extensively the employers’ proposal to include an 80/80/100 regime in the collective labor agreement. According to the employers, the vitality days must be postponed for this. In addition, employers would like to have the possibility of possibly designing another sustainable employability measure together with the works council.

We think this proposal is too thin. We actually want 90% payment for 80% work in this arrangement. This is a first step towards a good senior diet. But only if:

the trade unions will be involved in negatively deviating from this proposal.

the vitality days will be kept, because the financial benefit of this proposal is too limited

these vitality days can only be redeemed if the 80/80/100 regulations are improved.

Including a collective early retirement scheme (RVU) is still too far.

Travel expenses, work from home, minimum wage

As it concerns We see space being created for travel expenses and working from home. But employers still need to discuss this with their supporters. We will also continue to stick to the proposal to increase the statutory minimum wage from 1 January. This creates more purchasing power at the bottom of the wage structure. And it will also become more attractive for seasonal workers to work in this sector.

How further?

On Tuesday, November 22, we will be discussing a new Collective Labor Agreement effective January 1, 2023. Both parties have expressed their intention to do their best to reach a new Collective Labor Agreement for Garden Seed Companies effective January 1, 2023. January 2023.

Check your details in MijnFNV

We will keep our members informed by email. You haven’t received a message yet? Check if your data is correct in MijnFNV.

Check MyFNV

strong together

With more members, we are even stronger in negotiations with employers. Your colleague is not yet a member of the FNV? Then convince him of the usefulness of membership and earn yourself a ten.

Invite your colleague

Contact

Do you have any questions or comments? Please contact Jeroen Brandenburg, Director FNV Agrarisch Groen