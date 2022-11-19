Small living in Zeeland: “I don’t have coffee, it just takes up space” | Weekend

REPORT | WITH VIDEOHoedekenkerke. Renesse. Middelburg. Terneuzen. Chapel. Value of the bird. There are now tiny houses or – in good Zealander – mini uusjes almost everywhere in Zeeland. There were lots of stories about plans, completions and first impressions. But how do the early inhabitants like it?



Mario Wise



19 Nov 2022



Lilian Bergwerf (22) is actually the ultimate resident of the Tiny House. She’s young, lives alone and, as a licensed furniture maker and (ship) interior builder, knows better than anyone how to smartly manage a small space. For example, she pulled out a shelf from the closet that was part of her home’s delivery furniture to make room for her flat-screen TV. It may seem simple, but you just have to see it. She made short work of the lack of storage space in the kitchen by adding three cupboards.

Lilian Bergwerf’s house in Hoedekenskerke, on the left the Sint-Joriskerk. © Marcelle Davidse



In addition, Bergwerf fully supports the sustainable and climate-neutral character of its 28 square meter small black house with a pointed roof, equipped with solar panels, induction and infrared heating, in the middle of Hoedekenskerke. This makes her more idealistic than the Tiny House resident who ended up in a Tiny House through an opportunistic search for available affordable housing. Or someone who lives in a small house thanks to the employer, like the employees of the chemical company Dow in the small houses in the Van der Peijlstraat in Terneuzen.

Lilian Bergwerf: ,, It’s really my thing. © Marcelle Davidse



Waste and fruit

Bergwerf was in the first class here in Hoedekenskerke, where Beveland Wonen built five tiny houses early last year. “I’m still glad my dad told me about the announcement. It’s really my thing. If it had been up to me, the communal vegetable garden would also have seen the light of day. But there was not enough enthusiasm for it. The only thing that’s not so helpful is that I’m a collector. Look, there’s a little attic at the top of the point. It is completely full of bric-a-brac and frills. I like going to the thrift store, that’s why. I won’t show you my room. It’s really a mess over there.”