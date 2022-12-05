Small bathroom? This way you still make room for a bath

Bath-shower combination

A shower and tub will certainly take up too much space in a small bathroom, but a shower in a tub? It might be possible. The bottom of a tub can get quite slippery when showering, so lay down a non-slip mat for added safety or choose a tub with a fairly flat bottom.

To be combined with a walk-in shower

Do you prefer a separate shower and bath? In this case, it is often preferable to opt for a walk-in shower. It takes up less space – because you only need one wall instead of an entire cabin – and it also provides a more spacious view.

Freestanding bath

A freestanding tub is often deeper, taller, and narrower in width. This allows it to take up less space. You may not be able to fully lie down, but at least you can swim in it up to your neck.