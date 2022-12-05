Small bathroom? This way you still make room for a bath
Bath-shower combination
A shower and tub will certainly take up too much space in a small bathroom, but a shower in a tub? It might be possible. The bottom of a tub can get quite slippery when showering, so lay down a non-slip mat for added safety or choose a tub with a fairly flat bottom.
To be combined with a walk-in shower
Do you prefer a separate shower and bath? In this case, it is often preferable to opt for a walk-in shower. It takes up less space – because you only need one wall instead of an entire cabin – and it also provides a more spacious view.
Freestanding bath
A freestanding tub is often deeper, taller, and narrower in width. This allows it to take up less space. You may not be able to fully lie down, but at least you can swim in it up to your neck.
The Japanese bathtub
Japanese tub is also known as soaking tub or ofuro. This is a seat tub specially designed for bathrooms with limited space, as it takes up very little floor space. And thanks to its shape, the bath water stays warm for a long time! The dimensions of this bathtub are between 65 and 70 centimeters deep and have a diameter of no more than 1.2 meters.
The bathtubs are round and square in shape. Originally the ofuros are made of wood, but you also have them in acrylic or copper and stainless steel for one brutalist look. With that heavy tub, make sure you have a solid floor. In addition, it can be difficult to get into the bath. A small staircase next to it may then be desirable.
Think beyond the bathroom
The bathroom may be too small, but have you thought about the bedroom? By placing a luxurious freestanding bathtub in the bedroom, you create a hotel-chic interior. You can also think of rooms with a sloping roof, such as the attic. If you are in the bath, you really don’t need a high ceiling, so you can put the bath under the low ceiling or sloping ceiling.
