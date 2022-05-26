Slot wanted to reveal to the fans: “They did everything they could” | Football

“I don’t think I’m the only one disappointed,” the coach said in a chat with Speedwell† “It’s a huge disappointment. If you see how we are supported again today, I would have loved to present an award to the people. We did everything we could.

He was clear in the first half: “We kept the ball too long to one side and often played in the middle. As a result, Dessers only appeared in hung and drawn duels. At half-time we indicated that there was a lot more space than the boys thought. We needed to play side to side more often, so there would be space. We did better after the break. Maybe it was just because Roma were ahead. Then there will automatically be more space.

Disappointment prevails

Slot will only be able to conclude in a few days if his first season with the Rotterdam team has been successful. “These are things I will think about in the next few days. We played a final and we didn’t win, that’s where we are disappointed. But yes, it was a very good season. It’s a great group to work with. I can’t remember a day when I didn’t like working. But in the end it’s about the prices and it didn’t work out today.”