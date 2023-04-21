Surinamese airline Surinam Airways recently held talks with Curacao’s tourism sector and government authorities. The Suriname society published the following report on this subject:

Surinam Airways is gradually building its own fleet as part of a continued recovery; expand it and add new destinations, resources to increase production. This pursuit led to a visit to the island of Curaçao with which Surinam Airways has a historic relationship spanning some 30 years. Curaçao is considered a strategic partner and a destination to implement the growth strategy of Surinam Airways (SA).

The Suriname Airways delegation consisted of Acting CEO Steven Gonesh, Corporate Planning/Commercial Affairs Coordinator Angela Landbrug and Managing Director Ganesh Laigsingh. The visit had a four-part character, with a visit to the Curacao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA), the Curacao Tourist Board (CTB) and local travel agents on the first day.

During this visit, the focus was on securing Curaçao’s freedom rights, during which discussions took place and the extent to which Surinam Airways’ growth strategy could contribute to the development of Curaçao was discussed. The parties were enthusiastic about how they can support each other and the cooperation will be intensified.

The scoop of the second day of this mission was the reception of the Surinam Airways delegation by the Prime Minister of Curaçao, HE Mr. Gilmar Pisas and his cabinet, which also includes the Minister of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning, HE Charles Cooper. and the Minister of Economic Development, HE Ruisandro Cijntje. Also present; the director of the Ministry of Transport, Traffic and Transport sector, Ms Giselle Hollander and the director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Curaçao, Mr Peter Steinmetz, Ms Christa Zuiverloon, Consul General of Curaçao and Ms Roxienne Albertina, door- word of the Prime Minister Minister.

During this visit to the Prime Minister and his cabinet, the Suriname Airways delegation presented the “company profile” while discussing the growth strategy. The response to this has been very positive. The parties are in favor of deepening cooperation and new discussions have taken place in this context on potential strategic directions for development.

The first direction of development is to serve a number of destinations from Curaçao. Freedom rights will be reviewed in this context to ensure that Surinam Airways from Suriname is able to add a number of new destinations to the current route network via Curacao.

Among other things, the Curaçao-Miami routes were discussed; Curaçao-Santo Domingo and Curaçao-Port Au Prince, with Surinam Airways indicating that it will tackle them in phases. The gradual approach would have everything to do with still being in the recovery phase and therefore not being able to do too much at once. People were also very enthusiastic about the Paramaribo – Curaçao – Amsterdam route.

In this first phase of renewed cooperation with the country of Curaçao, it was decided to sign an MOU for the PBM-CUR-MIA route in anticipation of the amendment of the bilateral agreement. This MOU will be signed in the foreseeable future.

During this successful mission, other growth potentials were identified which will be implemented in phases. Surinam Airways will make every effort to tighten and strengthen ties. The foundations have been laid with all stakeholders to ensure that the potential of Curaçao, Suriname and Suriname Airways is not left untapped.



