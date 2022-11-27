Sky Sports F1 director en route to Red Bull factory to ease disagreement

Sky Sports F1 boss Billy McGinty will visit the factory on Monday Running of the red bulls to rectify the unbalanced relationship between the two parties. The Austrian team chose to boycott the British midfielder during the race weekend in Mexico.

During the last race weekend, the Austrian team chose to respond to statements made by Ted Kravitz in his notebook after the United States Grand Prix. The Brit said that Lewis Hamilton last year was stripped of his title. The pit reporter spoke of an ideal movie script and it was the final straw for Red Bull Racing that broke the camel’s back. Although the boycott only lasted a weekend, the Sky Sport F1 director wants to clear up the disagreement.

Factory visit

Since the boycott, two directors of the British chain have been in contact with Red Bull Racing. It would be about Jonathan Licht and McGinty. It is understood the argument has now been fired and McGinty’s visit to the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes would be part of the reconciliation process between the parties. Red Bull mainly wanted to make a statement with the boycott and it seems to have succeeded.

The São Paulo Grand Prix is ​​on the program this weekend. The Formula 1 circus is preparing for the last two Grands Prix of the year, and the third and final sprint race of the year will also take place in Brazil. Brazilians Christian Horner and Kravitz should also take the opportunity to bury the hatchet between them.

