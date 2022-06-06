



New

Multiple world ski champion Marcel Hirscher knows better than anyone how to descend a mountain. It remains to be seen how the Austrian sporting hero emerges during the Erzbergrodeo.

Hirscher certainly didn’t step aside. Despite fifteen world titles and two Olympics, he has extremely realistic expectations for his first participation in the macabre Erzbergrodeo. “Every checkpoint is a success and the route is the goal”, Hirscher motivates his participation.

One cannot deny Hirscher a little courage. As a novice off-road driver, he dares to compete with the invincible Erzberg. As an Austrian, it’s no surprise what brand of motorcycle he relies on to go as far as possible. It is the Swedish Austrian Husqvarna.

From June 16 to 19, 2022, the best enduro riders from 40 countries will take part in the Erzbergrodeo. The Erzberg’s lure is so strong that riders from countries like Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, and even Iran have to take heed.

