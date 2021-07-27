Skateboarder Nishiya Momiji, 13, became one of the youngest gold medalists of all time

Japanese Ori Nishimura takes part in street performances on July 26 (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

The Olympic Games only started on Friday and the Games have already brought us many beautiful moments and surprises. Here’s what to know on the first Monday of Tokyo 2020 (in 2021).

Are the Japanese taking part in the Games? The Japanese government’s decision to go ahead with the Olympics was unpopular at home. Petition to cancel matches 350,000 signatures in May. Before the official start of the games on Friday, Almost eight in 10 people (78%) In Japan, they said they didn’t think the Olympics should have gone as planned Scan Ipsos MORI.

But has the spirit of the Olympics been contagious? Japan performed particularly well in the first weekend of the competition, winning five gold medals – including Skateboarding for the first time. Only China, with six countries, has more.

Some people went to outdoor events even though they were not allowed to enter. According to Yannis Exarchos, CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services, more than 70 million people attended the opening ceremony in the country.

“Interest in games is booming,” he said. “Even today, I think over 80% of Japanese people have seen some of the games.”

Big surprises and inconveniences: It has only been a few days and the Olympics have already given us happy stories of the victory and the human achievements for which they are so famous.

Austria reunites with Anna Kisenhofer lifetime performance To outrun the big names and win the women’s road race. She only started the sport in 2014 and currently does not have a professional contract.

Tunisian Ahmed Hefnaoui shocked the swimming world by winning the gold medal in the 400m freestyle. In the preliminary round, he qualified eighth with the slowest qualifying time of all the finalists.

The US men’s basketball team, along with its NBA stars, lost their first game to France on Sunday night. The French used the size of three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and an impressive performance from NBA teammate Evan Fournier to shock the Americans, who couldn’t capitalize on multiple attempts to stop the game.

Some other early adopters: Anastasija Zolotic became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in taekwondo, and fencer Lee Kiefer was the first American woman to win gold in singles chips.

What’s new in Japan today:

swim: Britain’s Adam Peaty won gold in the 100m breaststroke, while Ariarn Titmus beat American Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle final.

Britain’s Adam Peaty won gold in the 100m breaststroke, while Ariarn Titmus beat American Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle final. Skateboarding: of The first gold medal is at stake in the women’s street final.

of The first gold medal is at stake in the women’s street final. Rugby 7: Rio 2016 winners Fiji beat Japan 24-19 in the morning, while another favorite New Zealand faced South Korea 50-5. The second round of matches will take place from 4.30 p.m. in Japan.

The full program is available on the Olympic Games website here.