Six mobile wind turbines protect 30 ha of orchard against frost in Italy

On Tuesday March 22, six FrostFans wind turbines were delivered to Masseria Fruttirossi, a producer in southern Italy who wants to protect his pomegranates from the increasingly frequent night frosts in the spring. Immediately after delivery, a short demonstration of the operation of the machines took place.

FrostFans antifreeze wind machines



“Last year’s April frost affected around 30 hectares of pomegranate cultivation,” explains Davide De Lisi, cultivation technician at the Puglia company. “Despite the excellent season, which has just ended, we felt this loss. To protect our crops, we decided to buy six mobile FrostFans machines, which we can place in the most frost-prone areas, such as the fields in a valley.The wind turbines draw in the warmer air and mix it with the cold air from the ground.It is an alternative to the classic antifreeze system that we still use in the cultivation of the avocado tree.

FrostFans wind turbines are developed and manufactured in New Zealand. Masseria Fruttirossi bought two models: 250h and 650i. The first can protect an orchard up to 4.5 ha, the second up to 7 ha.

“We never sleep with peace of mind in the month of April. The pomegranate plant then resumes its vegetative process and so temperatures near or even below zero can damage the buds and open flowers. FrostFans wind turbines are flexible, user-friendly and innovative: as When the temperature drops below a pre-determined level, the machines start automatically, the same goes for stopping the machine, and they can be controlled remotely with a smartphone.”

