Inspection of the location at Stal Zwart-Ter Schure on Saturday June 10 resulted in the predicate Ster for six horses. Three-year-old Mirte van Westervoort (Nane 492 x Pier 448) from the van Westervoort family in Lippenhuizen even received a first prize from jury members Jan Hellinx, Manuel Gasseling and Johan van der Velde.

At the Het Swarte Paert complex in Hemrik, the 9am start was an immediate success. Three-year-old Nane van ‘t Geerland Ster (Matthys 504 x Fridse 423), bred and owned by Frank Fokkens of Siddeburen, earned a star. “Good bred type, long neck with a nice background, with a generous forequarters and a slightly long head”, was Jan Hellinx’s description. The stallion has a long build with a slightly straight shoulder and ample back and croup. “His legs are sufficiently tough, with a bit more length in the pasterns and well-formed hooves.” Nane showed tact, space and sufficient flexibility in step, but could be a bit more powerful and active. “At the trot, he has a good hold with a lot of forward.”

Nine Star, mother Nanja Preferent

Two groups of three-year-old horses entered the arena. In the first group, two mares left with a second prime Ster. The lead was placed by Nine NP fan of “Hesterhoeve” Ster (Tymen 503 x Folkert 353), bred by Ester Postmus and Hessel Nijenhuis. “A luxurious horse with a youthful imprint and a strong topline”, complimented Jan Hellinx who also saw a correct stance and hard legs. “The step is spacious and powerful, but could have more flexibility and rest. She has power and action at the trot, but could show a little more suppleness and balance. Nine is the fourth Ster descended from her mother Nanja van het Leuven Ster Preferent (Folkert 353 x Remmelt 323) who became Preferent posthumously.

The second Ster was for Nealtsje fan of Lege Geaën Ster (Omer 493 x Jehannes 484), bred and owned by Thys Fopma from Gauw. The mare has enough refinement with a solid build where she could be built a little higher, explained Jan Hellinx. “She has coarse and sufficiently dry legs. Her step is assiduous with space and tact, she has a lot of power and balance at the trot, with a strong hind leg.

First bounty for Myrtle (Nane 492)

All four of the second group of three-year-olds have been primed, with two mares earning a Ster. There was an orange ribbon for Mirte van Westervoort Ster (Nane 492 x Pier 448). Mirte, bred and owned by the Van Westervoort family from Lippenhuizen, comes from the tribe of 35 mares, the line from which Uwe 458 also originates. “She is very modern and has long legs, with a good top line”, described Jan Hellinx. “For a nice finish, she could have a little more hair.” On the move Mirte convinced brilliantly. “It makes walking easy, nice spacious and tactile strides. Her trot is also with space and upwards she can extend her front leg a little more.

The second Ster went to Naomi Melissa K Ster (Julius 486 x Wytse 462) from the Kruis de Heeg family. She received a second bounty with plenty of stature and a good pedigree showing. “In construction it’s proportionate and correct, and a fraction down,” said Jan Hellinx. “Her walk was a bit variable, but coming into the group she showed space with tact and consistency. She has plenty of scope, wingspan and good balance in the trot.

Also ten years old Parel (Thorben 466) Ster

The sunny morning ended in style with Parel van de Noeste Hoeve Ster AA (Thorben 466 x Erik 351), bred by Pieter Okkema and owned by L. Dijkstra. The ten-year-old best-kept mare was promoted from the studbook to Ster with a second bounty, thanks in part to an excellent IBOP riding test a month ago, which she finished with 77 points and AA. Parel has a generous forequarters, a long neck and is modern and long-legged. Jan Hellinx made another comment about his crucifixion. “But his feet and legs are of good quality, especially considering his age. The walk is a little fragile, in her trot she takes long strides with good kicks.

Source: Phryso