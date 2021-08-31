Six Flags Entertainment Partners With Axon To Set Up Body Cameras At All US Theme Parks

Scottsdale, Arizona.At August 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Axon (NASDAQ: Axon ), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Six Flags Entertainment Corp. US theme park security personnel equipped with body cameras powered by Axon’s digital evidence management solution, axonal guide . This order was received and shipped in the second quarter of 2021.

Dedicated to transparency to ensure the safety of employees and visitors, Six Flags has deployed 600 Axon Body 2 security cameras across the United States. with tools to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We are delighted to partner with Six Flags to improve safety and provide a better experience for customers and employees. ” Mike Rive, general manager of the commercial and private security sectors at Axon. “Connected cameras that seamlessly integrate with Axon Evidence allow Six Flags to automatically capture, manage and share key incidents. This increased transparency will increase safety and operational efficiency and remove uncertainty about employee and guest interactions, to the benefit of all involved. “

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation joins other innovative business industries by joining the Axon network. Axon brings its suite of advanced technological solutions to: advertising At private security Markets, including entertainment venues and theme parks that seek to promote safety and peace of mind. These industries benefit from the same transparency and efficiency opportunities offered by the Axon public safety network.

Axon is a network of devices, applications and people that help security personnel become smarter and more secure. With a mission to protect lives, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact all aspects of a public safety officer’s day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safely.

We work hard for those who put themselves in danger for all of us. So far more than 254000 Countless lives and dollars have been saved thanks to Axon’s network of devices, apps and people. Learn more about www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. World Center for Software Engineering at Seattle, Washington., as well as additional offices at AustraliaAt CanadaAt FinlandAt Vietnamand the United Kingdom and Holland.

