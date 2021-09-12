Six dressage mares with 80 more points at IBOP Zeeland

Yesterday an IBOP was organized in Nieuwen Sint Joosland, where the three-year-old Noëmi Diede (by Ferdinand) did a remarkable job with 85.5 points. Five other mares scored 80 points or more.

The dressage mares were in charge of this IBOP in terms of quality and quantity. Two of the three jumping mares were successful, and 14 of the 17 dressage mares: “It was a good day. Many mares passed and we were able to work very well as a jury. Most of the mares were well ridden, handled and well presented ”, explains Inspector Floor Dröge.

85.5 points

The top scorer turned out to be the 3-year-old Noëmi Diede (Ferdinand and Joëmi Diede from Fürstenball) from breeder PR van Harn from Biervliet. With a 9 for her walk and maneuverability, this mare obtained a fine total of 85.5 points. This immediately made this book of foals an elite mare. “This mare walks with a lot of use of the body, tact and reach. At the trot and canter, she has good leg technique, a lot of flexibility and good posture and balance. It can already be mounted and handled remarkably well. She moves with a lot of flexibility and is very functional in everything. In short, an optimal presentation of this talented mare ”, explains Floor. Latina van het Kroonhof (Grand Galaxy Win of the elite Argentana IBOP-dres sport-dres PROK by Sandro Hit) succeeded with 81.5 points from the breeder E. de Kesel from Eede. “This mare walks actively, with amplitude and good use of the body. At the trot she has a lot of momentum and cadence, and at the gallop she is doing well. We were able to give him an 8.5 at the walk and at the trot. In addition, this stud-book mare has been upgraded in terms of conformation into a star and keur mare.

80 points

At exactly 80 points arrived Nirvana (Ferdinand from Zione ster sport-dres by Negro, breeders SC Textor and JGJ Frencken from Broekhuizenvorst) from JS An and Noa Balia d’Or (Danone I from J’Adore Balia D-OC by Negro, co-breeder JJ Schalekamp from Dordrecht) of breeder BC van der Hoorn from Made out. “Nirvana is a very elegant mare who moves slightly. It has three good gaits and can be ridden well. Subsequently, she became a star and a judge. Danone’s daughter Noa Balia d’Or has good use of the hindquarters in the walk, trot and gallop and is very diligent. Its record is also positive. She became elite thanks to this good IBOP. Also the well-developed three-year-old Norozette (Glock’s Toto Jr. de Dozette elite IBOP-dres pref D-OC by Blue Hors Zack) from the breeder WL Plaizier from Heerjansdam and the six-year-old, already Z1- classified Kroonfee (Expression on Droomfee keur IBOP-robe sport-dres van Oscar) of breeder CJJ van Gilst de Goes scored 80 points. “In the stage, Norozette was a little tense, but then in the group his qualities were better revealed. She moves with a lot of power, good leg technique and she gallops uphill. In addition, this three-year-old mare showed that she knows how to switch well and was immediately declared keur. The Kroonfee, also rated with 80 points, stood out for its good handling, good posture and balance in motion. This Expression girl was then bred into an elite mare with 75 conformation points.

Source: KWPN