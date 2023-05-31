“In order to follow a melodic line, you need to be able to tell the difference between two notes. We call this relative pitch, and it’s something humans excel at. Animals only hear the note that is something, so a C, A or F minor It’s an absolute pitch, something people can rarely do,” Spierings continues.

Zoom conversation with forty parrots

This led her to the following idea: “I think parrots may also have a relative pitch. Besides being a very musical species, they can make a lot of different sounds, as well as sing. We know that they probably have absolute height, but we also want to test relative hearing,” the scientist said.

Because there are no real parrots at the university, she decided to do some research through an app. “If a parrot can sing a song and we play it at a different pitch or interval, can the parrot still sing it? I can already see it: a big zoom conversation with forty parrots and their owners, with whom you really form a community,” Spierings dreams.