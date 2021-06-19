Singer Missy Gray Says US Needs ‘New Science’ To Replace Old ‘Old Glory’ That Is ‘Torn, Dated And Divided’

Of American flag “Torn, dated, divisive, incorrect” and needs to be updated, Singer Macy Gray walked in this week editorial written for juinteenth.

But the article, published Thursday by MarketWatch, received a quick rebuke from some prominent conservatives.

A Grammy-nominated article appeared five times on the same day President Biden He signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the 1860s.

She said the Old Glory had “replaced” the Confederate flag, meaning it was a symbol of racism.

“It doesn’t represent all of us anymore,” Gray wrote. “It’s not fair to be forced to respect him. It’s time for a new science.

“She no longer represents all of us. It’s not fair to be forced to respect it. It’s time for a new science. – Maisie Gray

She went on to say that the new flag should have 52 stars, with the new pair representing Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

She asserted that the Caribbean American countries and the nation’s capital deserve a state and that the purity and innocence assumed represented by the flag’s white stripes is a misconception.

She wrote: “America is great.” “It’s beautiful. Pure, it isn’t. It’s broken and cut.”

She suggested that the stripes be white and the stars “the colors of all of us – the color of your skin and the color of mine”.

The 53-year-old mother, who gave birth to Natalie Renee McIntyre, added that she believes America epitomizes “vigilance and perseverance” blue and “courage” red.

CHRIS PRATT HONOR FLAG DAY by demonstrating with the nautical “LEAP Frogs”: “The stars and stripes represent us all”

The “I Try” singer noted that the current 50-star flag was designed by a high school student in the late 1950s, shortly before Hawaii and Alaska became states.

“After 62 years, in 2021 we have changed and it is time to reset, to transform,” she concluded. “One represents all nations and all of us.

“It’s time for a reset, a transformation. The one who represents all nations and all of us. – Maisie Gray

It did not take long for the Conservatives to react with fire.

“I don’t like to brag, but we’re pretty proud of this old torn flag,” tweeted Gina Ellis, who served as a lawyer for former President Trump.

.

“MacyGraysLife had a stroke about 20 years ago and hasn’t done anything since,” wrote Republican Laverne Spicer, who ran for Congress last year in Florida. “Now she wants to come out of the dark and says she hates our flag. Your world would fall apart if you weren’t in America.

“MacyGraysLife has had a stroke for about 20 years and hasn’t done anything since.” – Laverne Spicer, former GOP candidate

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gray has been an active supporter of progressive causes for years. Ahead of the 2020 election, she performed at an “I Will Vote” concert to raise funds for Biden.