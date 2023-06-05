Sing along with the Mozart Cantat four-part choir in Hoorn

HORN – Mozart Cantat is a four-voice mixed choir made up of around thirty members. The choir focuses primarily on the vocal work of Mozart, but there is also room for contemporaries such as Handel, Haydn, Salieri, Purcell, Mendelssohn, Gluck and Fauré.

The musical direction is in the hands of conductor/music educator Frank Hilberink (Sweelinck Conservatorium Amsterdam 1976-1986). He has years of experience and has built up a wide repertoire, from renaissance to gospel. Because he specializes in a cappella choral music, he is particularly suited as the conductor of a relatively small choir. Thanks in part to his dedication, knowledge of music history and dedicated leadership, with always room for a touch of humour, an evening of singing at Mozart Cantat is a plus for anyone who loves sing. Piano accompaniment is provided by pianist/organist Nina Borletti (Alkmaar Conservatory). She is also organist of the Velser Opera Choir Bel Canto.



sopranos, altos, tenors, basses; Everyone is welcome. Don't hesitate to come and watch a rehearsal. (Photo: Flame CM)

sopranos, altos, tenors, basses; Everyone is welcome. Don’t hesitate to come take a look. Those interested can attend the rehearsals four times free of charge and without obligation. Sheet music is provided. Rehearsals take place every Wednesday evening from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Tabor College Oscar Romero, Bouwsteen 1 in Hoorn. The next concert will take place on Saturday November 4th. You can register via [email protected]. You can also call: 0229-245777 (secretary M. Kreuk) or 0229-232801 (board member B. Brandt).