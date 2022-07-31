Silence before the storm (derby): warm-up for Hoek – GOES with goals and fireworks

In Hoek, Ruben de Jager is missing. The striker dropped out in the warm-up against DVS ’33 last week with a groin injury and can’t take part in the derby. “Gosh, that’s terrible,” said the attacker. “Five minutes before the start of the game, I hurt my groin. It was already sour. Now I miss the derby too. It’s three times as sour.”

“There are several interests at stake,” says De Jager. “First, the rankings. We got off to a good start with the victory over DVS. We want to get out of these low regions as soon as possible. But that also applies to GOES. Besides, it’s a regional derby between the two best clubs in Zealand right now. . Then you always want to get the longest straw.”

De Jager hopes Hoek will continue last week’s line. “We can’t breathe easily yet. If we don’t take points, last week’s victory is actually worthless. Then we will find ourselves in the lower regions again.”

The striker also thinks it’s a special game. Also because most players know each other well. “Even though we are all friends, we all want to win this game against each other. Then we will shake hands. On the pitch, it will be on point.”

“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”