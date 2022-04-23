Shame, frustration, anger. Many more questions. How could it have gone so wrong?

Within D66 the solution to the issue surrounding the abusive behavior of Franz von Trimmelan, a key party adviser, among ‘ordinary’ members and ‘party leaders’, was deeply cut. With the sad apology of the press conference last Thursday. In it, party leader Sigrid Cock and leader Victor Everhardt tried to open things up after several days of silence.

The general apology was as much appreciated as the promise of well-being, but the formal, detached tone and angry, annoying attitude to the constant questioners led to bad criticism. Approximately Rutian Cock said some of the details that annoyed him were “no longer in front of the mirrors”. In the corner, he accused journalists at one point of “paying more attention to the fuss than the victim.” Former Member of Parliament Boris van der Ham He tweeted that evening: “Although there are hundreds of communications professionals around Pinnacle Hoff, I can assure you that a press conference will still be on all fronts.” Secretary of State Kunai Uslu (Culture and Media) said in front of the weekly cabinet on Friday morning that he had seen a press conference where “everyone was very stubborn”, “with a lot of frustration, anger and ignorance”.

Sharp questions and rejection movements at the upcoming conference

Company, football club, political party – integrity issues are not pleasant and simple for any organization. For the D66, the affair around Franz von Trimmelan was very painful for two reasons. First: Party, marketing, including former party leader Alexander Bechtold Damage control And imaging has become so important that it should be noted that last week it finally went wrong at those points. Not running at all Message flowUsed by Expressions By last Saturday De Volskrantஉண்மையான The actual results of BING Agency’s study report on van Trimmel’s misconduct with party bureau staff have been withheld. Despite repeated persuasions, Cock did not pay enough attention to the victim.

Inaccessible

First The answer of the party committee The output was considered too weak by a group of fast-growing D66 members. Gock did not elaborate after Saturday – not just because he traveled to the United States as finance minister for the G20 summit. The House of Representatives also did not know what to do with the painful issue. Tuesday was no more than a “stomach ache” for party leader Jan Paternotte. Other MPs played hide-and-seek with parliamentary reporters. By von Trimmelan on Wednesday afternoon, the party’s PR experts could not have thought. ADHe came out suddenly by himself Declaration That he had canceled a member of the D66.

Party leader Everheart announced that the board had “urgently” asked von Trimmelan. It is not very integrated. However, Van Trimmelan’s forward flight was the route to the party’s toughest permit and perhaps the one he wanted to impose – the exit – was cut off.

The second additional vulnerability point is very basic. Under the leadership of Sigrid Cock, D66 presents itself as the defender of the moral agenda. In short: Political action must be fair, transparent, democratic, and inclusive – and more focused on those who are vulnerable or disadvantaged. Appointed party leader in September 2020, Gock began campaigning for the parliamentary elections with the slogan ‘New Leadership’. This means, she said for example NRC Shortly after his appointment as party leader, he said, “You do not look away.” And: “I dare say: I am not completely satisfied with this.” Sometimes, on International Women’s Day 2021, she tries to connect the new leadership with concrete issues. For example, he called on women and girls not to “make themselves small.” “Big dream. Get up. And never shut your mouth!” This week, those words were repeated to her.

Report

Last year, Gock accepted the D66 task force’s report that it wants to make the ‘new leadership’ specific. With suggestions such as ‘triggering a failed memory is no longer acceptable’, ‘documents no longer disappear’ and ‘regret is never enough’, D66 should take the lead in calling it the ‘new management culture’.

Gerda Oskam, one of the authors of the report, watched the press conference on Thursday with concern. Well, one day she sighs, “The new leadership may turn against you.” For the D66 it has become a “tainted concept”. Well, Oscom thinks so. “The party has drawn such a big fist that it does not give meaning to this new leadership. That is unfortunately clear from this bad thing.

Oscom and many more signatories Letter of protest Last weekend, a key feature was missing from the party leadership’s response: the question of what went wrong was not so much, why did it go wrong? A meeting of party members will be held in three weeks, and Congress in two months. Sharp questions and rejection movements are already ready. Sigrid Gock is still not free from tough questioners.

Revealed a week ago De Volskrant Presence of a report on the abusive behavior of a key D66 member. The days of growing irritability among the grassroots and the lack of adequate leadership of the party leadership culminated in a tough press conference. Is this what political leader Coke means by ‘new leadership’?

